Odela Railway Station Movie Review, Rating

Starring: Heba Patel, Poojitha Ponnada, Vashishta S Simha and Sai Ronak

Director: Ashok Tej

Writer: Sampath Nandi

Producer: K.K. Radha Mohan

Plot: Odela Railway Station revolves around a serial killer who kills all the newly married women in a village named Odela. A young trainee IAS officer, who is posted to the village, is assigned the case of finding the culprit behind the murders. How goes he find the killer? Who’s The Serial Killer? Why does he kill newly married women? These elements form the crux of the story.

Review: The movie is based on true incidents that took place in the small village of Odela in the year 2002. The plot has been inspired by the events. The movie starts off on a horror note right from the first scene itself. It starts off with a woman walking with an injured face and mud body holding a severed head. Villagers are shocked to see the woman, who is walking to the police station.

And then the story unfolds and there is a flashback to when the murders started, and the IPS officer's investigation to find the murderer. At one point, the murderer almost gets caught but escapes quickly and the police find an innocent person who's named him the murderer.

But finally, the cops decide to get married to catch the serial killer, who he is sure will come after his bride. The real twist is at that point.

What works for the movie

The cinematography and making of the movie are commendable. But at a few places, you feel there is a lag. Hebah Patel has done a great job playing a village girl. Sai Ronak has lived in his role as an IPS Officer. Vasishta N. Simha has done justice to his role. Poojitha is making a guest appearance.

The intense music score by Anoop Rubens is the highlight of the film.

Positive points:

Cinematography

Music

Actors' performance

thrilling moments

Negative points:

A few lag scenes

Lack of tight screenplay

Verdict: Odela Railway Station is a movie which has its high moments. The film does pique the curiosity of the audience but fails to deliver in some places predictable movie at some points. And creates curiosity at some points. Yet, it's a movie worth watching for some spine chilling moments.

Rating: 3/5

(By Shyamala Tulasi)