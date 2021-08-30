Not Netflix or Amazon Prime, This OTT Platform is No.1

There's no doubt that OTT platforms benefitted a lot from covid 19 lockdowns. Movie theatres shut down last year and even though they have reopened now, now many are willing to take the risk of visiting movie halls. Thus, most movie directors are opting for the digital release of their films. Earlier, just medium-budget films would release their movies in theatres. But now, even big movie directors and stars are going towards OTT. That's not all, thanks to OTT, the platform is giving a chance to new actors and directors to showcase their talent. When I say OTT, we think of Amazon Prime and Hotstar. But there are OTT platforms for each and every channel and new ones like AHA, SonyLIV is managing to grab a share in the OTT market. We need not mention Netflix. Several good web series and movies are being streamed right now.

But according to the latest report, Disney+Hotstar is the most subscribed OTT platform in India. This OTT platform has over 2.5 crore subscribers in India, which overtakes Amazon Prime videos. Amazon Prime video stands in the second position with 1.7 crore subscribers. SonyLIV is in the third position with 70 lakh subscribers. And surprisingly enough, Netflix has dropped to fourth place with 46 lakh subscribers in India. The reason for Netflix getting fewer subscribers is because of its subscription fee.