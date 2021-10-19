Not Karan Johar, Netizens Want This Bollywood Director to Host Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT was an all-new reality show concept which entertained the audience for over six weeks. Divya Agarwal won the debut title. Though Bigg Boss Hindi was restricted to TV. However, the show makers decided to do a little experiment and decided to stream it on OTT for which Karan Johar was the host. Even though the show beat expectations in terms of viewership, a section of the audience seemed to be unhappy with the choice of host for the show.

Many people feel that Karan Johar was not the right celebrity to host the show. It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss OTT viewers had even accused Karan Johar of being biased in his hosting. Some of them say that he continuously made attacks against Divya Agarwal and saved his favourite contestants during nominations thus earning the tag of a biased host.

Now, the Bigg Boss audience want Farah Khan to be the host. They feel that the Bollywood director could have been a better Bigg Boss OTT host than Karan. Farah Khan had managed Bigg Boss season 8 well.

Recently, Farah Khan also graced Bigg Boss 15 Sunday episode along with Salman Khan. During her appearance, she also disclosed her opinion on the contestants. She showed a mirror to the BB15 housemates and based on their performance in the house she also fearlessly ranked them. Later, Farah Khan gave suggestions to contestants on how to improve their game.

After the episode, Bigg Boss fans are impressed with Farah Khan and wish that she hosts the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Do you feel the same too? Comment and let us know. Also, keep an eye on this space for interesting updates.