No Time to Die to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video India Starting March 4

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video today announced the subscription digital premiere in India of MGM and EON Productions’ No Time To Die starting March 4, 2022. The 25th film in the James Bond franchise and Daniel Craig’s last film playing Bond, No Time To Die, was one of the most successful films in 2021, garnering more than $770M at the worldwide box office and receiving praise from critics and fans across the globe. Amazon Prime Video recently announced a slate of 24 James Bond films on its service in India, and now No Time To Die has joined the list. Available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Prime members can stream the film in their language.

In this film, James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie also stars Rami Malek as the villain Lucifer Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond's love interest, Dr Madeleine Swann (from Spectre), Lashana Lynch as the new secret agent Nomi, who takes over 007 after Bond retires, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, and Ralph Fiennes as MI6 chief M. Additional cast members include Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

Prime Video is already streaming twenty-four Bond titles on its service in India, including Spectre, Skyfall, Casino Royale, Licence to Kill, Quantum of Solace, Goldfinger, Thunderball, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and Dr No, among others.