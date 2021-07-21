Nithiin Maestro OTT Release Date Is Out?

Young actor Nithiin's Maestro is the most awaited film of the year. It is an official remake 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun, where Nithiin is stepping into the shoes of Bollywood actor Ayushmann. The makers of the movie is said to have paid a fancy remuneration to Nayanthara to be part of the film.

Nayanthara is only the original cast of Andhadhun. Back to Nithiin's Maestro, the film is going to miss theatrical release owing to the pandemic. The film digital rights were sold to Disney plus Hotstar and the makers struck a pretty deal with them.

Nithiin's Maestro is likely to start premiers on Disney on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2021. The film is expected to release in Disney on August 15, 2021. Before raising our hopes, we will wait for an official confirmation from lead actor Nithiin or the makers' end.

The film is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by Shresht Movies.