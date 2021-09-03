Netizens React To Nia Sharma’s Exit From Bigg Boss OTT

Nia Sharma’s entry into Bigg Boss OTT was really grand and big. She made her entry as the wild card contestant of the season and in a very short time, she managed to interact with everyone in the house. It was a fun time as all the contestants in the house were trying to impress Nia. She touched upon many issues in less time. But now she has left the Bigg Boss house.

Yes, you read it right. Nia has left the house. She stayed for a full day, and now she has officially left Bigg Boss OTT. In such a short amount of time, the actress interacted with everyone. She gave the contestants advice and even expressed an interest in becoming Divya Agarwal's connection. Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin were fun to be around.

The contestants wanted to spend more time with Nia, as she had just entered. But it was so sudden that they did not even get proper time to say goodbye. Everyone was shocked and confused when Bigg Boss abruptly announced that it was time for her to exit. This was not only the inmates' reaction but also the fans'. The audience was left in confusion.

When the promo announcing Nia Sharma's arrival was released, Bigg Boss fans and Nia Sharma fans were all ecstatic. The audience, who had expected her to stay longer, was disappointed by how things went. It was odd to bring her in for only one day. Netizens are now saying that this was all a bid to boost ratings. It was to spice things up in the house.