Netflix Series Sex Education Season 3 Trailer is Here

Netflix just dropped the trailer for season 3 of Sex Education. The comedy-drama series streaming on the OTT platform garnered much popularity among teenagers. Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, and other names are set to reprise their roles.

Makers have promised a fun-exciting season as this time, Moordale Secondary School will be getting a new headteacher. Jemima Kirke will be seen playing the role of the headteacher. She comes here with just one goal in mind – “to fix the school's sex-crazed teens.” Well, it won’t obviously be a smooth ride for the new headteacher as the students are not on board with her plan.

Even the media has termed Moordale as the ‘Sex School’ and Kirke is here to fix that stained image, but it doesn’t affect the students. No one will be willing to help her. On the other hand, it is still not going well between Otis and his crush, Maeve.

Things are not going well between Otis and Maeve. They are not on talking terms. Otis is so lost that he is not even focusing on the new teacher and her plans for the school. The school's resident sex-therapist is currently not doing anything about her plans. Eric and Adam are moving forward in their relationship. Adam is ready to make it official and announce their relation to everyone even if it means humiliation from his jock friends.

Sex Education season 3 will have a total of eight episodes. The official plotline of the season reads, “Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam have made their relationship official and Jean has a baby on the way.”

Written and Created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven, Sex Education has become a popular show. Its seasons 1 and 2 did pretty well. For season 3, we will have some new names joining the cast. Jason Isaacs will play the role of Peter Groff (Mr. Groff’s older brother) and Dua Saleh will be joining the show’s cast in the character of a non-binary student, Cal.

The new season of Sex Education is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo and will start streaming on Netflix from September 17.