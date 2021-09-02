Netflix: Money Heist Season 5 India Coming Soon, Check Date and Details

Money Heist is the most awaited and popular Spanish Netflix series. The Money Heist is the second most popular non-English series after Lupin, a French series. Now, Money Heist has entered into its fifth season and earlier makers announced that it is the end of the Money Heist. That news disappointed the heart-core fans of Money Heist. Season 5 of Money Heist has two parts. Part one will be released on September 3, 2021, with five episodes, and part two will be released on December 3, 2021, with another five episodes on Netflix. Do you want to know at what time Money Heist will be released in India? Then check this out.

The Money Heist season 5 release time in India will be available at 12.30 pm on September 3 and part 2 will be released at 1.30 pm on December.

Money Heist Season 5's returning main cast members include Ursula Corberó as Tokyo, Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituo as Lisbon, and Rio is played by Miguel Herrán. Jaime Lorente portrays Denver, Esther Acebo portrays Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian portrays Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna portrays Palermo, Najwa Nimri portrays Alicia Sierra, Belén Cuesta portrays Manila, Enrique Arce portrays Arturo, Darko Peric portrays Helsinki, Luka Peros portrays Marseille, Fernando Cayo portrays Coronel Tamayo, and José Manuel Poga portray

Miguel ngel Silvestre (Sense 8) and Patrick Criado (La Gran Familia Espaola) have joined the Money Heist season 5 cast.