Netflix Latest Update: Content Will Automatically Download Based On User Preference

The popular video streaming platform Netflix is back with another update and this time it is regarding the download option. Netflix has come with a new feature where the content will automatically download in offline mode based on the user’s likes and preferences. The downloads will happen based on many factors.

Those users, who have enabled the ‘Auto Download’ option, will be able to take advantage of this new feature. This feature works based on the user history.

When a person has “Downloads for You” option enabled, Netflix will auto-download certain TV shows or movies on your device based on your watch history, searches and preferences. According to the reports, this feature is currently available only on Android devices and soon will be launched for the iOS users as well.

This is how it Works

- You will have to enable the ‘Auto Downloads.’

- Netflix will then ask you to select one of the options regarding the device storage. ‘How much storage space would you like to dedicate to Netflix downloads; 1GB, 3GB, 5GB. You can choose one of these options.

- When the device is connected to a Wi-Fi network, the download will start. These downloads will be based on the user history and preference.

- When it is a movie, the full movie will be downloaded. But in the case of TV series, the first few episodes will be downloaded.

- The user will be able to cast this on their smart TV or connect to any other device based on your Netflix Subscription Plan.

- You can later delete the shows after you have completed watching the show or if you do not wish to watch it.

Netflix confirmed that all it’s content is available for downloading. A user will be able to ‘Auto Download’ any content except for the ones that have license issues.