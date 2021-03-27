Netflix Latest Release Pagglait Leaked on Piracy Websites, Tamilrockers Offers Free HD Download

Pagglait is a Dark comedy-drama written and directed by Umesh Bist. The film was produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment. The film features Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. The soundtrack of the film was composed by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics were written by Neelesh Misra and Arijit Singh. The film was released on 26 March 2021 on Netflix.

Pagglait chronicles the life of a woman after her husband's sudden death. The widow's struggle to grieve her hubby's passing away, relatives around her, and the shocking facts about her late husband form the crux of the story. The movie has received a good response from the audience. The film has even been rated well on the IMDB site. The digital rights of Pagglait had been bagged by Netflix which started streaming the movie on Friday. Unfortunately, in the latest development, we hear that the movie has been leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, and movierulz among others. Though Pagglait released on OTT, the piracy websites have leaked the movie on the same day of its release.

