Netflix Celebrates Money Heist Last Season with India Anthem

Jaldi Aao, Lavakara ye, Vekamaka va, ven rápido, no matter what the language, the feeling is universal. It’s been over a year since we bid Ciao to our Bella and it’s high time we witness the Professor in all his brilliance, Tokyo going rogue, Denver’s laughter and scream “For Nairobi” with the gang! We honestly can't wait anymore for the most faadu show. While we dream about the familiar red jumpsuits and Dali masks, Netflix India has something to make the wait better. The anticipation anthem ‘Jaldi Aao’ is for all fans who have been restlessly brushing up on their Spanish, making fan theories and rewatching episodes and the trailer on repeat. As we come closer to D-day, let’s sing some ‘Bella Ciao’ ‘Jaldi Aao’.

Composed by Nucleya and starring celebrity fans like Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey and Shruti Haasan, the anthem called ‘Jaldi Aao’ is a funky recreation of the iconic Bella Ciao. Dedicated to the fans of the show, the anthem encapsulates all our emotions perfectly and highlights our love for the characters. Get ready to witness your favourite celebs groove to the track, don the infamous mask and the jhakaas Anil Kapoor pull a Denver in this quirky rendition.

The composer of the anthem, Nucleya said, “I’m a huge fan of Money Heist, so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - Money Heist - Jaldi Aao!”

Watch this!

Part 5 of the iconic Spanish series will be available in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu and released in two volumes - September 3, 2021 and December 3, 2021 on Netflix. Till then …Money Heist Season 5 please Jaldi arrive!!!