Netflix Bags Thimmarusu Digital Streaming Rights, Check OTT Release Date

Actor Satyadev is basking in the success of his recent outing Thimmarusu, which is doing unstoppable business at the box office. The actor has delivered back-to-back hits with 'Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya' which was released last year on Netflix. Now, Thimmarusu also turned out to be a huge profitable venture at the box office.

Thimmarusu is the first film to hit theatres after the second wave of coronavirus. Thimmarusu is a thriller in which Satyadev plays a lawyer. The film revolves around a cab driver's murder and Satyadev's quest to find the real killer after an innocent man gets falsely implicated in the case.

Thimmarusu is an egde of seat thriller. Satyadev fans who watched the movie, can't stop gushing about the film. Movie buffs are eagerly waiting to know Thimmarusu OTT release date. It is worth mentioning here that Satyadev's Thimmarusu digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video. However, the latest we hear is that Netflix is said to have quoted extra Rs 1.5 cr to grab the digital rights of the film.

Thimmarusu's digital rights are with Netflix and the film is expected to premiere on Netflix by end of August. Mostly, they would stream the film by the third week of this month. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed by Netflix or the filmmakers.

Thimmarusu is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the production company East Coast Productions, S Originals.