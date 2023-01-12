Nenu Super Woman, a business reality show for women entrepreneurs: Aha, the Telugu OTT platform is launching a new program - Nenu Super Woman, an exclusive business show that aims to promote women entrepreneurs in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond.

Nenu Super Woman introduces viewers to the one of show’s panelists Swathi Reddy Gunapati, the founder of Mudhra Ventures. A woman who built her empire and raised the bar for all entrepreneurs, she will be coming on board as a mentor and investor for Nenu Super Woman.

Another panelist and mentor Rohit Chennamaneni, co-founder of the HR-management software Darwinbox which recently took the unicorn status, was introduced earlier.

We believe in Women.

We believe in their Super Powers. ✨

Presenting angel Rohit Chennamaneni, Co Founder of Darwinbox, recently taking on the unicorn status

Mentor and investor of ‘Nenu Super Woman’ show. pic.twitter.com/vFG3VigVZw — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) January 8, 2023

Panelists, mentors, and investors who are part of the show will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Nenu Super Woman is calling for pitches from women entrepreneurs or startups who believe that they have a unique proposition that is in an idea stage, prototype stage or early revenue stage with an interest and commitment to scale are eligible to apply.

Women entrepreneurs or start-up owners who are 18 years and above and are Indian citizens and residents should apply. Their company should be registered in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, where she holds a minimum 51% stake in the enterprise.

The application can be filled out and one can visit their website to know more about eligibility criteria. For any queries she can also send them this email ID: info-wehub@telangana.gov.in | You can also call on this mobile number: +91 90592 64664

The launch date of the show has not been announced yet. But as of now, they are inviting women entrepreneurs from across the Telugu states to participate in this entrepreneurial show exclusively for women.

Also Watch: Shark Tank India 2 Panellists Appear on KBC, Amitabh Bachchan Pitches This Business Idea