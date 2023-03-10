Nede Vidudala Movie Review

Nede Vidudala comes with a very catchy title. Both educated and uneducated ones find the two words inspiring. There is no Telugu person who hasn't enjoyed listening to the words when they pertain to the movies of their favourite actors. If you have ever waited for your favourite movie so hard, you will know the power of sentiment that the term 'Nede Vidudala' will evoke.

The film under review is written and directed by Ram Reddy Pannala. It is produced by A Nazrulla Khan and A Mastan Khan. Let's find out how the film is

Story:

Siddhu (Asif Khan) and Harika (Mouryani) are in love with each other. The former works for a movie promotion company. Satyanand (Kasi Vishwanath), a film producer, recruits him to promote a prestigious venture of his. Siddhu does his best to take the movie to the audience before its release.

However, all his efforts go down the drain when the movie's HD-quality pirated print is put out by pirates. The movie bites the dust, resulting in the death by suicide of the producer.

The rest of the film is about what the male lead does as a considered reaction. He goes on a truth-seeking path to learn more about what transpired so far. In the process, he comes across several characters and incidents that alter his perspective.

Performances:

Asif Khan comes with a lot of confidence. As a newcomer, he shows excellent potential. Mouryani and her chemistry with the hero are good. Appaji Ambarisha, who is seen as the male lead's father, gets a strong character. Madhavi, Adurs Anand, Naveen Jabardasth, Peela Gangadhar, Rasagnya Reddy, Surendhar Reddy, Prabhavathi and many others form the cast.

What works for the movie

Storyline

Comedy elements that hint at parody

The backdrop of film publicity and promotions

The rom-com track

What could have been better?

Some scenes should have been crisp.

Analysis:

It is very important to talk about the plight of small producers. This movie bats for them. Piracy destroys livelihood and damages the spirit of creative individuals. Nede Vidudala's team must be commended for taking up this project.

Ajay Arasada's music and Ch Mohan Chary's cinematography are praiseworthy. Editor Sai Babu Talari takes care of most of the film well. Art Direction is done by Ch Ravi Kumar. Shreemani's lyrics work in the songs.

The production values are impressive.

Verdict:

This movie comes with a topical point. The performances and technical quality are good.