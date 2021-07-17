Nayanthara Not Ramya Krishna Will Play Sivagami in Baahubali Before The Beginning

With Netflix's Baahubali: Before The Beginning, Nayanthara will make her digital debut. According to sources, the actress has been cast in one of the key parts of the online series. Now, major OTT news source LetsOTT has confirmed Nayanthara's presence in the series. Baahubali: Before The Beginning is a nine-episode prequel to the movie.

Ramya Krishna will not be reprising her character of Sivagami but instead, it will be played by Wamiqa Gabbi. As we will be seeing 'young Sivagami'. We've also heard that this would be a mini-series with only 9 episodes in all.

Deva Katta and Praveen Sattaru will direct the series, which is produced by SS Rajamouli and Arka Media Works.

This will be Nayanthara's first OTT series. Despite the fact that Nayantara was seen in the OTT film 'Mookuthi Amman,' in which she played the Goddess Amman, this is the first time she will directly shoot for an OTT platform.

The series will start shooting in mid-September and the full cast will be announced soon.