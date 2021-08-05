Nani’s Tuck Jagadish OTT Release?

Natural star Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film was supposed to release in theatres on April 23rd, 2021, but postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Nani’s Tuck Jagadish is likely to start streaming on the digital platform Amazon Prime Video. It is being speculated that Nani’s Tuck Jagadish digital rights have been sold to Amazon prime video for a fancy price.

The film is expected to start streaming on prime video by end of this month. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana if Majili fame, and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens.