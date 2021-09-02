Nani's Tuck Jagadish Makers Make Profit From Digital Rights Sale to Amazon?

Natural star Nani’s forthcoming flick ‘Tuck Jagadish’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. Though Nani would have loved to see the theatrical release of his movie, the fear of Covid third wave has forced makers to opt for digital release. Most of the movie buffs too now prefer to watch new releases on OTT rather than visiting theatres even if it is a big star film.

Tuck Jagadish trailer has garnered five million views and counting on Youtube. It’s a known fact that the film's digital rights have bagged by Prime Video for a fancy price. However, we are not sure how much the makers made from selling Tuck Jagadish OTT Rights to Prime Video. We are wondering if the makers of Tuck Jagadish at least got a RoI from the satellite and digital rights sale. But going by the hype the film created, the movie must have achieved break even revenues.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner, Shine Screens. The film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Devadarshini, and Daniel Balaji. The film will have a world digital premiere on September 10, 2021 as a Ganesh chaturthi treat to the audience.