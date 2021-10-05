After nearly marrying Alia Bhat as 'Salman' in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, actor Nakul Roshan Sahdev caught the eyeballs of many. People noticed him in Gully Boy, but he made heads turn with his strong performances in Love Lust Confusion, Pagglait, and many other stints which followed later. The talented and dashing actor is all set to lead the cast of ALTBalaji and MX Gold's (MX Player's subscription VOD service) upcoming thriller mystery series- Girgit. Nakul will essay the character of Ranbir Khetan in the series, which is soon expected to hit the tubes. From what we hear, Ranbir is a rich, alcoholic Casanova, who gets embroiled in a murder case.

While defining his character Ranbir, Nakul shares, "What I really liked about Ranbir is that he is unabashed. He has no filter as to how his mind processes. You can say he is a bravado personified. So it is an interesting space to get into." Talking about the series, Nakul helmed it to be in the Guy Ritchie space. He shared, "The world of Girgit is surreal. Everyone is twisted and weird in a way, and you will like their weirdness. It's a fast-paced series, in a very Guy Ritchie space. Each one of us has a side to us that we hide in society. What happens when we put it out in front of society? That is what Girgit is about."

This is the first time, Nakul will be leading a series, and the actor is not even close to being nervous. "I never take any pressure. That has been my stance from the beginning," he added, "There is a restless energy of excitement more than nervousness."

Nakul is currently dubbing for the series, while the shoot for the same has culminated. Girgit is yet another riveting series from the exciting content partnership between ALTBalaji and MX Player. It is expected to stream in the last week of October.



Stay tuned to this space to know more about the series.