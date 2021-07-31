MX Player and ALTBalaji's Cartel Wrap Up!

Streaming giants ALTBalaji and MX Player are coming up with an exciting action drama. Titled Cartel, the show has been one of the most ambitious projects from their kitty. The makers finished the final schedule of the show in Mumbai today at Ellora Studios.

Cartel's lead protagonists Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Sanaya Pithawala were present as the wrapping of the series took place. Amidst the crew and limited media present on the sets to witness the celebration, it was an overwhelming moment for everyone. Tanuj and Rithvik reminisced the fun times they shared in the show. Everyone was gung ho, and exhilaration was in the air. Not much is known about Tanuj and Rithvik's characters. However, if rumours are to be believed, they play brothers in the series.

Actor Tanuj Virwani said, "I had a ball of a time while shooting for the show. I will miss the team and the fun on the sets! However, I'm now just having butterflies in my stomach now that the show is done and it'll be out in a few days."

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani added, "Cartel is a really special show for me and it is because of the character that I play. Trust me when I say this, my fans have not seen me in something like this. I'm just too excited for everyone to see it."

Along with Tanuj and Rithvik, Sanaya Pithawala, who has been a popular face amongst the youth was also present during the cake cutting.

For the unversed, Cartel, is an upcoming action-drama on MX Player and ALTBalaji. The show based in Mumbai has a story laced with intense action, drama, powerplay, and much more. The cast comprises Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanaya Pithawala, and many others who shall be revealed over time. The show will soon hit the streaming platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates from the show!