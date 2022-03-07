Mumaith Khan Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT which went on air last week has been getting mixed reactions from all quarters. Yesterday, host Akkineni Nagarjuna had visited the house to roast and eliminate one contestant from the house.

Nagarjuna had also revealed that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show got a record viewership from the audience. The show organizers are also pretty happy with the response to Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

Last night, Mumaith Khan was eliminated from the house. Yes, Mumaith Khan was the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. She couldn't garner enough votes from the audience to survive for a longer time in the house.

Talking about Mumaith Khan's earnings, she was apparently paid Rs 80k per week. The total earnings of Mumaith Khan from Bigg Boss Telugu could be less than Rs One lakh, as per the buzz.

Also Read: Mumaith Khan Evicted From Bigg Boss Non Stop House?