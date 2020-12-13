Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms This Weekend

With the theatres still not fully functional, many makers are deciding on releasing their films on online platforms. Earlier this year, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Laxmii and Gulabo Sitabo were among some big movies that released on various OTT platforms this year.

For this weekend, here is a list of movies you can watch to pass your weekend. These movies are released on different platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and stars some big names as well.

DURGAMATI

Directed by: G. Ashok

G. Ashok Starring: Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill, Arshad Warsi

Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill, Arshad Warsi Release Date: 11 December 2020

11 December 2020 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

THE PROM

Directed by: Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy Starring: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman

Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman Release Date: December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020 Platform: Netflix

TORBAAZ

Directed by: Girish Malik

Girish Malik Starring: Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev

Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev Release Date: 11 December 2020

11 December 2020 Platform: Netflix

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG

Directed by: Jeff Fowler

Jeff Fowler Starring: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz

Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz Release Date: December 2020

December 2020 Platform: Amazon Prime Video

These are some of the movies that are now streaming on various OTT platforms.