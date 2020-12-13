Movies To Watch On OTT Platforms This Weekend
With the theatres still not fully functional, many makers are deciding on releasing their films on online platforms. Earlier this year, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Laxmii and Gulabo Sitabo were among some big movies that released on various OTT platforms this year.
For this weekend, here is a list of movies you can watch to pass your weekend. These movies are released on different platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and stars some big names as well.
DURGAMATI
- Directed by: G. Ashok
- Starring: Bhumi Pednekar, Mahie Gill, Arshad Warsi
- Release Date: 11 December 2020
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
THE PROM
- Directed by: Ryan Murphy
- Starring: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman
- Release Date: December 4, 2020
- Platform: Netflix
TORBAAZ
- Directed by: Girish Malik
- Starring: Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev
- Release Date: 11 December 2020
- Platform: Netflix
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
- Directed by: Jeff Fowler
- Starring: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz
- Release Date: December 2020
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video
These are some of the movies that are now streaming on various OTT platforms.