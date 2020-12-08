Movies Leaked On Torrent Sites In 2020

In the cyberage, it's not easy to safeguard any kind of data. Technology is as much as bane as it is a boon. So, everytime a movie release, the film's pirated version is out in no time. There are some infamous websites which are notorious for doing this, hereby creating a dent in the box office collections of the movies. Even though most filmmakers decided to opt for OTT release after the uncertainty over the release of their movies in theatres, pirates still managed to target new releases by making a copy of the movie and releasing it online for free download.

2020 was a dreadful year for everyone. And for filmmakers, it was a real nightmare considering the losses they suffered. Torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram leaked several newly released movies online. Though the government has imposed strict rules to stop piracy websites, the policy seems to have done little to stop these websites. These websites leak all the new films within a day of its release or sometimes even before its release. Here are a few movies that were leaked in the year 2020.

1. Aakasham Nee Hadhu Raa

2. Sarileru Neekevvaru

3. Miss India

4. Middle Class Melodies

5. Ala Vaikunta Puram lo

6. V

7. BomBhaat

8. Tenet

9. Chaalangh

10. Suraj pe Mangal Bhari