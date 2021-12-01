Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Release Date, Time In India

Money Heist Season 5 part 2 is going to be on Netflix soon. Yes... The Spanish TV series created a sensation on the streaming platform and the fifth season of Money Heist is all set to release on December 3. Money Heist's Season 5, Volume 2 will release at 1:30 pm IST on December 3 in India.

There are five episodes in the Money Heist's Season 5, Volume 2.

Money Heist season 5 part 2 will star Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Miguel Herran as Rio, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, R Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Luka Peros as Marseille, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Enrique Arce as Arturo, odrigo de la Serna as Palermo and Darko Peric as Helsinki.

Here are the details of where to watch in other countries...

Hawaii: 10:01 p.m. HST on Thursday, Dec. 2

Alaska: 11:01 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, Dec. 2

South Africa: 10:01 a.m. SAST on Friday, Dec. 3

Israel: 10:01 a.m. IDT on Friday, Dec. 3

Kenya: 11:01 a.m. EAT on Friday, Dec. 3

India: 1:31 p.m. IST on Friday, Dec. 3

South Korea: 5:01 p.m. KST on Friday, Dec. 3

Japan: 5:01 p.m. JST on Friday, Dec. 3

West Coast of the US: 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 3

England: 8:01 a.m. BST on Friday, Dec. 3

France: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

Germany: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

Italy: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

Spain: 9:01 a.m. CEST on Friday, Dec. 3

Mountain timezone: 1:01 a.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 3

Midwest of the US: 2:01 a.m. C on Friday, Dec.3

East Coast of the US: 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 3

See how netizens are reacting to the release of Money Heist Season 5...

The greatest heist of all times deserves to be celebrated with a big event. Join our live stream of Money Heist: The Legacy today at 21h15 CET. https://t.co/tT6amnfRcC#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/viUwP0xt8Z — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 30, 2021

On Friday the 3rd #MoneyHeist vol 2 will be out and it will be it’s final chapter I'm happy that its nearly here but said for it being final chapter 😭😭😭😭#NetflixWatchClub@NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/k5QvelG7qW — Tebogo (@Tebogo_Pta_) November 30, 2021