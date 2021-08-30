Money Heist Season 5 in Two Parts

Money Heist is one of the popular web series on Netflix. Looks like the countdown has begun for the new season. If you look online, Money Heist is trending on all social media platforms. Netflix's most awaited web series Money heist Season 5 is going to be divided into two parts.

The first part, which will start premiering from September will comprise five episodes.

The second part will start premiering from December 3rd which will have five episodes. Finally, Money Heist is all set to premiere in a few days from now.

For the unversed, the Spanish thriller, "Money Heist" (originally titled "La Casa de Papel") started in 2017 and has so far two seasons of two parts each. The upcoming part five will mark the finale of the show.

The Alex Pina series tells the story of a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of The Professor, who plans the biggest heist in history — to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.

Helping him in his ambitious plan are a group of specialists who go by names of cities. The group takes hostages to help them in negotiations with authorities are gunning to nab The Professor.