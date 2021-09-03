Money Heist Season 5: Everything You Need to Know About Volume 1 Final Journey

Money Heist Season 5: The Spanish series became an international phenomenon when it originally aired on Netflix in 2017. Now, the series has everyone talking as it prepares to return for its final season. The show's original Spanish title is 'La Casa de Papel,' and it is commonly referred to as such.

Money Heist Season 4, which premiered in April 2020, surpassed all of the show's prior achievements, with over 65 million views.

Ending In Two Parts

Money Heist Season 5 has a total of ten episodes. Volume 1 of the five-episode series will be released on September 3rd. Volume 2 will be released on December 3rd.

Volume 1 will be available starting at 12:30 IST.

New Characters

In a video published in August, Netflix teased the three new characters. This includes Sagasta (José Manuel Seda), the Commander of the Spanish Army's Special Forces. José Manuel Seda will make his acting debut as Sagasta, the "cold and ruthless" Commander of the Spanish Army's Special Forces, who is hell-bent on bringing down the Professor's gang for good.

Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, two new cast members, were also revealed by Netflix. Patrick Criado is a young man of 24 years old. As a result, he is one of the youngest members of the cast of Money Heist Season 5. On August 19, Criado's collaboration with Berlin was featured on the official La Casa de Papel Twitter account. Rafael is his character's name, and he is considered a prodigal son.

The character of Berlin, portrayed by Pedro Alonso, is also likely to return for the show's final season.

Season 5 will very certainly include more of Berlin's backstory.

The rest of the cast will return to their respective roles in the show. This includes Itziar Ituno (Raquel Murillo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herran (Rio), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Esther Acebo (Monica Gaztambide), Enrique Arce (Arturo Roman), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Najwa Nimri (Alicia Sierra), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogota), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belen Cuesta (Manila), Fernando Cayo (Luis Tamayo), Fernando Soto (Angel Rubio), Jose Manuel Poga (Cesar Gandia) and Mario de la Rosa (Suarez).

The Recap

Although Raquel was preparing to lead the gang in the final stages of the robbery to discover a way out of the Bank of Spain, the Professor was caught by pregnant inspector Alicia Sierra.

Alicia points a pistol at the professor towards the end of the fourth season.