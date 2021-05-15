Money Heist Comes to An End, Says Netflix

Are you waiting for a new season update of your favorite series Monet Heist? Then you are on the right page. When we digged in to find updates on Money Heist season 5, we came across a shocking announcement.

On Friday Netflix shared some news on social media saying Money Heist season 5 has officially wrapped production. This comes as a bad news to all Money Heist fans, season 5 will be the final season of Money Heist.

"What started as a heist, ended as a family. It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends", Netflix Tweeted. And in other Tweet it said, "THE HEIST COMES TO AN END".

Check Out The Tweets:

Money Heist is the most-watched non-english title on Netflix. It smashed all the records by its fourth season. The fourth part of Money Heist managed to rack up 65 million views. Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama series created by Álex Pina. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The narrative is told in a real-time-like fashion and relies on flashbacks, time-jumps, hidden character motivations, and an unreliable narrator for complexity. The series subverts the heist genre by being told from the perspective of a woman, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), and having a strong Spanish identity, where emotional dynamics offset the perfect strategic crime.