Mohan Lal's Drishyam Hindi Remake Sold To Top Bollywood Producer

Malayalam actor Mohan Lal’s ‘Drishyam-2’ is all set to be remade in Hindi. Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak''s Panorama Studios International on Tuesday announced it has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit "Drishyam 2 - The Resumption". Here’s the tweet posted by Hindi producer Panorama Studios:

The Malayalam sequel skipped theatrical release and the makers released it on Amazon Prime Video in February this year. It is a sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘Drishyam’ which was released in 2013. The first instalment was directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Talking about the acquisition of Drishyam 2, Original Malayalam producer Antony Perumbavoor, shares, “We are happy that Panorama Studios International has acquired the rights for Drishyam 2 and I am certain the Production house will justify the film."

Director of the original Malayalam Drishyam 2, Jeethu Joseph, shared, “The story of Drishyam 2 resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it.”

Apart from Mohan Lal, "Drishyam 2" also stars Meena, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles.

