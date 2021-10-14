Mithila Palkar's Little Things S4 To Release On October 15

Little Things is a show where a young couple in their 20s try to navigate a live-in relationship and life in Mumbai, which first aired on Dice Media, a YouTube channel. This success led the show to stream on the giant OTT platform Netflix, which scored high popularity there too.

Little Things is all about the celebration of subtle things, adulthood, maturity and the small little moments that truly make a relationship beautiful. This series stars Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar and has completed three successful seasons. Now, the fourth season and final season of the series is going to be released on Netflix on October 15.

Here's the promo:

After the promo, we can see that season 4 is all about Dhruv and Kavya's individuality and their relationship as they grow together amidst their highs and lows. In this season, Dhruv and Kavya come out of their young love and make it a mature relationship. Besides this, the audience will see how Dhruv and Mithila find solutions to their questions about commitment, health, their ambitions, and family.