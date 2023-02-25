Mess with the Swarm and Get Stung

Today, Amazon Studios released the full-length trailer for the new series Swarm, premiering all episodes on March 17 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, Swarm, set between 2016-2018, follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey. Swarm is set as the Opening Night TV Premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas on March 10.

Starring Dominique Fishback, the series will also feature guest stars Chlöe Bailey as Dre’s sister, Marissa and Damson Idris as Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid. Additional guest stars include, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

Janine Nabers serves as showrunner for the series and Donald Glover directed the pilot. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer serve as executive producers. Dominique Fishback also serves as a producer. Swarm comes from Amazon Studios and Gilga.