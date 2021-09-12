Meet First Telugu YouTuber To Achieve 4M Subscribers

There is no introduction needed for the Telugu youth about Shanmukh Jaswanth. He has been acclaimed as one of the most lovable YouTubers with his awesome web series like Software Developer and Surya.

After Surya, though Shanmukh planned to continue to shoot the sequel of Software Developer, he could not make it.

Folks… You guessed it right! He did not shoot for it because he entered the most popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as a contestant.

As Sakshi Post mentioned earlier, he is the highest-paid contestant for the show and he also hired Infinitum Media to be the PR for his social media accounts while he is on the show.

It’s been almost a week since Shannu entered the house. Before his entry to the show, Shanmukh Jaswanth’s YouTube account had around 3.5 Million subscribers. On Saturday, his account hit 4 Million subscribers making him the first Telugu YouTuber to achieve this mark.

As Shannu is in the Bigg Boss glasshouse, his girlfriend, ex contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu, Deepthi Sunanina celebrated his success on Instagram.

However, Shannu is not into the game yet which is why even the host Nagarjuna warned him to start playing the game or else he would be forced to quit the Bigg Boss show.

Let’s see if Shannu wakes up and begins his strategy in the reality show.

Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for more interesting updates about the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.