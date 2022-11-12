Meet Cute Teaser Out!

An anthology of 5 stories of people meeting by accident and the cute conversations that ensue. Produced by Nani, and directed by Deepthi Ganta, Meet Cute, will be streaming soon on Sony LIV. The show features renowned actors like Varsha Bollamma, Srividya, Sameer, Ashwin Kumar, Sathyaraj, Ruhani Sharma, Raj Chembolu, Rohini Molleti, Akanksha Singh, Deekshit Shetty, Alekya Harik, Adah Sharma, Shiva Kandukuri, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, and Govind Padmasoory.

While talking about the series, Director Deepthi Ganta said, "I first heard the word Meet Cute in one of my favorite movie "The Holiday". Meet Cute is 2 strangers meeting over cute, unexpected circumstances, the beautiful conversations that ensue and a memory that lasts a lifetime. This anthology explores that thought and delves into finding the beauty in serendipitous situations in everyday lives. Sony LIV as a platform has been known to bring forth refreshing and authentic stories that resonate with the audiences and it’s been a pleasure to collaborate with them to bring our show to viewers across the country."

The cinematography by Vasanth Kumar and the editing by Garry BH go hand in hand to offer us a beautiful visual experience. Vijay Bulganin sets the right mood with his background score. Avinash Kolla’s masterwork as a production designer is clearly witnessed in the teaser.

Meet Cute is the kind of stuff movie buffs have been anticipating for a long time and the anthology is going to entertain people of different age groups. The teaser heightens the eagerness to watch the series.

The premiere date will be revealed soon.