Meet Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Winner: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is inching closer towards the grand finale. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT grand finale is expected to take place by the end of this month.

The show organizers are yet to announce the grand finale date of the show. A section of the audience is curious to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

According to our trusted sources, the show organizers are planning to make Bindu Madhavi as the winner of the Bigg Boss Non-Stop.

She is likely to win the show. Will Bindu Madhavi be able to beat Ariyana, Akhil and Anchor Shiva to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop is yet to be seen.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu Non-Stop? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Also Read: Pushpa Actress' Next In Prabhas Film: Deets Inside

