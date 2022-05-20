Meet Bigg Boss Telugu Non Stop Winner, Runner Up: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Non Stop (OTT) is all set to conclude on May 20, 2020. Currently, Bindhu Madhavi, Anchor Shiva, Akhil Sarthak and a few others are competing for the title race.

The voting lines for the last week of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT are still open. The voting closes tonight. People are guessing on social media who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

If you are also waiting to know who will win Bigg Boss OTT, you have landed on the right page.

We have learnt from our sources that Bindhu Madhavi is likely to become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

There's a chance of Akhil Sarthak to emerge as the runner-up of the show. Let's wait and watch who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Non Stop.

