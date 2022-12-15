Masooda OTT Release Date Out: Deets Inside

A new curse is born when someone dies in the grip of rage! And the ones who encounter this evil are consumed by its fury and met with a violent fate. Experience fear, terror, anxiety, panic, goosebumps, and horror on aha, as the 100% local OTT platform brings you the World Digital Premiere of ‘Masooda’ on Wednesday, 21st December. The classic horror film with a twisted new vision is produced by Swadharm Entertainment, featuring Sangeetha, Thiruveer, Bandhavi Sridhar, Kavya Kalyan Ram and Subhalekha Sudhakar in the lead roles.

The true-blue horror cinema ‘Masooda’ is directed and written by Sai Kiran and won the hearts of the Adrenaline Junkies, White Knucklers, and Dark Copers. Layered with constant spooks and screams chilling to the bone, the film unearths the dark and dreadful horrors lurking behind the shadows. Gopikrishna (Thiruveer) is a software employee who’s like family to his neighbors – a single mother, science teacher Neelam (Sangeetha) and her young daughter Naziya (Bandhavi Sridhar). On a fine night, Neelam finds herself banging on Gopi’s door for help, and the latter recognizes Naziya exhibiting signs of what could either be mental illness or possession. What does all of this have to do with the titular Masooda? You smile, sometimes chuckle, jump, star wide-eyed at the screen and flinch at what follows.

Sangeetha, who played the role of Neelam, said, “Horror-mystery as a genre has seen great interest from viewers at large, and I’m excited to make a way in this space. It’s a thrilling narrative of a mother’s repeated trysts with evil to save her daughter. I hope the OTT audience is ready for thrills and chills with this one.”

Masooda is all for the kind of horror fanatic who’s into gore. The film is packed with ample sequences to make you squirm either way, and definitely not for the faint-hearted.

To know whether Neelam and Gopi track down Masooda? Will they escape alive? Find out as the horror unfold on aha on 21st December.