Family Man was one of the most successful Indian web series released thus far, 'The Family Man Season 2' was said to be more interesting than the first part. Actor Manoj Bajpayee as Srikanth Tiwari was the showstopper as usual.

The directors have already hinted that Season 3 is on cards. But now there is a huge demand for season 3 from Manoj, it is learned. And it's about his ​​remuneration for the series! It is rumored that Manoj Bajpai was been paid between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore to star in 'The Family Man Season 2'. Now, directors Raj and DK are planning for Season 3, in which Manoj will again don the hat of Srikanth Tiwari.

But, this time it looks like his pay will double. It looks like it's going to be more than double the pay to star in the third season. According to sources, Manoj earns between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.5 crore per episode. Family man is a successful web series, and 2 seasons have already been a smash hit. Discussions are currently underway regarding Manoj's remuneration, it is said. If the producers are willing to pay that much, Manoj will get more than Rs 20 crore in compensation.

Samantha Akkineni, who starred in 'The Family Man 2' series, is said to have received a salary of Rs 3 to 4 crore. Priyamani, who played Suchi, got Rs 80 lakhs, Sharif Hashmi, who plays JK, got Rs 65 lakh, Darshan Kumar, who played Major Sameer, got Rs 1 lakh, Aslesha, who played Dhriti, got Rs 60 lakh, Sunny Hinduja, who played Milind, got Rs 60 lakh, and Sharad, who played Arvind and 1.25 crore to Kelkar.

Let's see if Family Man Makers will give in to Manoj Bajpai's hiked remuneration demand.