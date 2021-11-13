Malvika Raaj Parents Get Emotional On Watching Her Performance in Squad

Malvika Raaj: Seeing my mother get emotional about my performance was the most humbling moment

Malvika Raaj aka K3G's young Poo has made quite a smashing debut in a lead role with her Zee5 film Squad. The actress decided to take the road not taken by picking up an action film for her debut and well, it sure has worked in her favour really well because she has been receiving rave reviews so far.

The movie has released just today and while she has been appreciated right since her poster for the film came out, now that everyone has seen her performances, everyone can't stop gushing about it as she has impressed the viewers and how.

Talking about the same, Malvika tells us, ''It is really overwhelming to see all the love pouring in. The appreciation right from the announcement up until the big day today has only been onward and upward, and that's how I hope my journey in the industry continues to be. I have been receiving so many messages on social media, from friends and family and everyone else around me. Something that felt like the most humbling yet overwhelming moment was to witness my mother get emotional on seeing my performance. It has been a long journey up until here and while I know what I want and how I want those things, it is the love that will push me to do better than my best. I am extremely grateful and blessed for all that I have received.''

Produced, Directed and Written by Nilesh Sahay, Squad also stars Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur, Amit Gaur, Tanisha Dhillon, Dishita Jain and is now streaming on ZEE5.