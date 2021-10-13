Make The Most Of Weekend With These TV Shows And Films Released in 2021

Wondering how to make your weekends special at home? Well, we have compiled the perfect list for you to take your pick from across platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, etc. Here’s a compilation of those films or series released this year that have been loved by the movie buffs. Take a look:

F.R.I.E.N.D.S The Reunion

The characters from one of the most iconic series ever came alive on the screen nearly 17 years later for a reunion episode that captured the attention of sitcom viewers from across the world. Aired on May 27, the cast of the episode included Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. In India, the episode was aired on Zee5.

Chaipatti

The fast-paced short film released on Disney+ Hotstar and MX Player is a story of three friends who try to invite a ghost with the help of a book. Chaipatti has been touted as one of the most outstanding short films hailing from the horror-comedy genre. With a span of nearly 12 minutes, the film has multiple moments of a timely scare with a pinch of humor. The unexpected climax leaves the audience in a state of shock.

November Story

The series starring popular southern actress Tamannah was released on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil as well as Hindi. Tamannah’s father is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and the situation worsens to the extent that he threatens to kill his domestic help. And then occurs a murder in the house that the family is trying to sell for long, leading to an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Ajeeb Dastans

Release on Netflix, Ajeeb Dastans is a compilation of four short stories which refer to the uncomfortable emotions that simmer under fractured relationships. The four shorts star critically acclaimed actors and popular Bollywood faces like Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Silence... Can you Hear it

Manoj Bajpai plays a senior police officer in this murder mystery released on Zee 5. The film chronicles a high-profile murder investigation wherein the needle of suspicion swings around the loved ones of the victim herself. Thanks to the acumen of the angry yet logical cop and his team, the mystery is solved by the end.

Drishyam 2

One of the most anticipated OTT releases of 2021, this suspense thriller stars veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal. According to critics as well as viewers, the film was the perfect sequel to Drishyam, whose Hindi remake starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film was released on Amazon Prime.

Radhe

The Salman Khan starrer was released on the occasion of Eid amid much fanfare. While fans were eagerly waiting to see their favorite ‘Bhaijaan’ on the big screen, they had to settle this time for the OTTs. A sequel to Salman’s 2009 release Wanted, the film released on Zee5 has been adored by Salman fans as it's full of the superstar’s charisma.

Who Killed Sara

The Spanish thriller series on Netflix has been one of the most loved series of 2021. Who Killed Sara is the story of a boy named Alex who was framed for his sister’s death. Years later when he returns, he is determined to extract revenge and find the real culprit. But is the determination enough to complete the task? The two seasons released till now are full of unexpected twists and turns, making it an interesting watch.

Sandeep and Pinky Faraar

The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. While Parineeti plays a senior bank official, Arjun is a Haryana Police constable, and the turn of events compels them to run for their life. The story is about they escape death heading their way. The film was released on Amazon Prime.