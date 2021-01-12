Madhavan's Maara Wall Art, Installations Adorn Tamil Nadu Streets

Amazon Prime Video’s latest Tamil offering, Maara starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath received rave reviews from the critics and cinephiles across the globe within a few hours of its release. Taking the audience into a magical world filled with paintings, picturesque locations and captivating stories, Maara has emerged as the feel-good movie that everyone had been waiting for.

Bringing the magic of Maara alive and spreading it across the streets of Chennai and Coimbatore are Chennai-based artists, Chris Blair Vincent of Silver Brush Studio and Lotuz Head respectively.

Through wall art in and around Tamil Nadu, the Chennai-based artists have not only beautified the town but have also brought out the essence of Maara. As the movie is all about Maara, aka R Madhavan, whose presence is like a breeze, always beautifying the lives of people in his village and the world at large, the artists’ work is a fitting tribute to the movie.

Additionally, street installations were artistically prepared with the help of local artists. The mesmerizing wall art and installations, capturing the essence of Maara can be found in Besant Nagar, Egmore, Valasaravakkam, Coimbatore, VR Mall, Pondy Bazar, Forum Mall, and KNK Road.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara stars R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath in the lead with Alexander Bau, Ssivada Nair, Mouri, Padmavati Ro and Abhirami starring in prominent roles. Maara is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories