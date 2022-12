Love Today Telugu On OTT: When And Where To Watch It In Telugu

Love Today Telugu OTT Release Date: Love Today Telugu OTT release date has been revealed. If you are waiting to watch Love Today in Telugu, your wait comes to and end. Love Today had its OTT premiere on December 2 on Netflix after grossing Rs 400 cr at the box office.

Love Today is available to watch only in Tamil. The makers are yet to release in Telugu and other languages.

The Telugu version wasn't available on Netflix for Telugu and the general audience. Love Today's Telugu version will release on December 25 on Netflix.

The film was directed by Pradeep Ranganathan. Ivana, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Yogi Babu among others are seen in key roles.