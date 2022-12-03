Love Today Telugu OTT Release Date Out

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan is a man of the hour. He is in the best phase of his life as his last outing Love Today has been trending on social media for a long time now. The film won accolades and appreciation from critics and the public alike.

The talk about the film refuses to die among the audience. Currently, Love Today is available on Netflix but the makers are yet to release the Telugu version of Love Today in Netflix.

According to reports, the Telugu version of Love Today will premiere on the eve of Christmas. Love Today will be released on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

If you badly want to watch the film, then, you are free to watch the dubbed version film with subtitles.

Love Today was produced by Kalapathi S under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Keep watching this space for more updates.

