Love Today Telugu OTT Release Date Fixed?

There is no denying the fact that Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today has become a massive hit in Tamil. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in 2022. After successfully running in theatres, Love Today had a digital release on December 2, 2022.

The makers are yet to release the Telugu version of Love Today. Look like Love Today Telugu seems to have got the date, it is set for digital release on December 25, 2022.

Love Today Telugu will be getting releasing during Christmas of this year. The film will be available for streaming in Telugu from December 25, 2022. Love Today has been produced by Kalapathi S. Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment.