Love Today Telugu OTT Release: All You Need To Know

Director Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today was a big hit in Tamil. Later, the film was dubbed in Telugu, they released the Telugu version of Love Today on November 4, 2022. Love Today went on to become the highest-grosser in Telugu and Tamil.

Currently, Love Today Tamil version is available on Netflix for streaming. Movie buffs are unable to watch the Tamil version with subtitles. The audience is eagerly waiting with bated breath for Love Today Telugu version OTT. Love Today Telugu will start premiers on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

