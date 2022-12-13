Love Today Telugu OTT Platform Changed, Check New Date

Director Pradeep Ranganathan could be in the best phase of his life. Pradeep's recently released Love Today has raked in Rs 400 cr at the box office. The film is available on Netflix. The makers haven't released the Telugu version yet.

We are hearing reports that Love Today Telugu OTT digital rights are said to have been bagged by Aha. Love Today Telugu is likely to get a release in January 2023. However, there is no official confirmation about Love Today Telugu ott date.

We are not sure with whom Telugu digital rights are with Netflix or Aha, only the streaming partners have to issue an official confirmation about the date. Ivana is seen as the leading lady in the film. Keep watching this space for more updates.

