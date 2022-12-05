Love Today Telugu OTT Gets Delayed: Deets Inside

Director Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today is performing well at the box office. The film was released on November 4, 2022, in Tamil. The film is not slowing down at the box office. It has smashed several box office records in Tamil Nadu.

The digital premiers of Love Today started on Netflix on December 2, 2022. The Telugu version didn't release on Netflix.



The Telugu audiences have been waiting for the film to be out on Netflix. Love Today was supposed to hit OTT on December 25, 2022. Reports are doing the rounds that Love Today's Telugu digital release would likely get postponed for a while.

According to reports, Love Today is doing well in theatres. Dil Raju who acquired the rights to the film has requested Netflix to postpone the digital release for some time.

However, Netflix and the makers of Love Today are yet to issue an official new OTT release date. The Telugu version of Love Today is expected to begin premiers on Netflix by end of this month, if not for Christmas.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

Also Read: Love Today Telugu: Here Are The Latest Collections

