Love Today Telugu Official OTT Release Date

Director-actor Pradeep Ranganathan's recently released Love Today has become a hot topic on social media. The movie buffs are gushing about the film. Love Today is a Tamil film, that got released in all languages. That's not all, the film also earned glowing reviews from critics and the public alike. Love Today is a highly watched film on Netflix in recent times.

Netflix or Love Today makers are yet to release the Telugu version of Love Today. The Tamil version of Love Today is available on Netflix. Love Today's Telugu version is expected to get a release on December 25, 2022.

If not, the film might start premiers on Netflix from December 31, 2022. Currently, two dates are doing the rounds for Love Today digital release. So far, nothing is official yet, the makers are yet to issue an official confirmation about the Love Today digital release date of Telugu. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

