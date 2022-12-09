Love Today Telugu New OTT Release Date Of Netlfix Out?

Actor Pradeep Ranganathan is riding high on the success of his last outing Love Today. The film turned out to be a monstrous hit of this year. The film was a big hit in Tamil. After smash success in Tamil, the makers of Love Today have released in Telugu, the film also did well in Telugu.

Movie buffs are highly searching for Love Today's Telugu ott release date for a long time. Love Today is available on Netflix. The makers haven't released the Telugu version of Love Today.

We have learnt from our sources that, the Love Today Telugu version would be streaming on Netflix by end of this month. However, the makers of the movie haven't made an official announcement about the same.

Love Today's Telugu version is likely to start a stream on Netflix from December 25 of this year.

Love Today's telugu version will soon arrive on Netflix. We will soon update you with the official date. Keep watching this space for more updates.

Also Read: Tina Datta Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16

