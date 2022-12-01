Love Today OTT Release Date Confirmed

Director Pradeep Ranganathan is on cloud nine, as his recent outing Love Today performed exceptionally well at the box office. He is also the film's lovely protagonist. The film was made on a low budget with an amount of Rs 5 cr. It collected Rs 70 cr at the box office.

The audience is frantically searching for information about Love Today's digital release. Its digital rights are owned by Netflix. The rom-com will start premiering on Netflix on December 2 in Tamil. The Telugu version streams from Christmas.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also features Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Raadhika Sarathkumar in crucial roles.

