Love Story OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's latest release 'Love Story' is earning positive reviews from all quarters. Finally, the hard work of the film crew seems to have paid off. While the movie is running to packed theatres, a few people are still scared to step out of their house due to COVID third wave fears.

They are searching for the film's OTT release date as they can't wait for the digital release of Love Story after hearing such lovely reviews about the movie.

If you are waiting to know when the film will be streaming and on which platform, you have reached the right page. Sekhar Kammula's latest release Love Story will start streaming on Aha. For the unversed, Love Story digital rights have been bagged by Aha. The film is expected to be available on Aha sometime next month.

Love Story is expected to start premiering on Aha around Dasara weekend. A buzz on socila media suggests that Love Story will hit the OTT platform Aha in the third week of October. The makers are yet to announce the official digital release of the film.

The movie, which deals with social issues stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The duo has delivered a mindblowing performance in the film. The two actors have kept the two glued to their seats.

The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and is co-produced by Narayan Das K Narang and P Ram Mohan Rao. The movie stars Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi in key roles.

