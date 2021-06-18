Latest Movie Releases On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, Apple TV Plus, BookMyShow Stream
Eversince the coronavirus pandemic struck, theatres have been closed and no going out. But, we have got a chance to watch the movies and other shows on various streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, Apple TV Plus, BookMyShow Stream. Some of the big releases in this week are Vidya Balan's Sherni, Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram, etc.,
Here is the list of movies and shows that are going to be out on different platforms.
- Sherni (Title) - Amazon Prime Video (Platform) - Hindi (Language)
- El Corazon De Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos - Amazon Prime Video - Spanish
- In the Name of God - Aha - Telugu
- Jagame Thandhiram - Netflix - Tamil
- Elite: Season 4 - Netflix - Spanish
- A Family - Netflix - Japanese
- Rurouni Kenshin: The Final - Netflix - Japanese
- Fatherhood - Netflix - English
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals - Netflix - English
- Official Secrets - BookMyShow Stream - English
- Luca - Disney Plus Hotstar - English
- Physical - Apple TV Plus - English
- So Not Worth It - Netflix - Korean
- Scumbag - BookMyShow Stream - English
- True Adventures of the Wolfboy - BookMyShow Stream - English
- The Rational Life - Netflix - Korean
Sherni: Amazon Prime Video
Vidya Balan acted as a forest officer in the movie and Brijendra Kala, Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi played prominent roles.
Jagame Thandhiram:
Actor Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 18