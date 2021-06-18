Latest Movie Releases On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, Apple TV Plus, BookMyShow Stream

Eversince the coronavirus pandemic struck, theatres have been closed and no going out. But, we have got a chance to watch the movies and other shows on various streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, Apple TV Plus, BookMyShow Stream. Some of the big releases in this week are Vidya Balan's Sherni, Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram, etc.,

Here is the list of movies and shows that are going to be out on different platforms.

Sherni (Title) - Amazon Prime Video (Platform) - Hindi (Language)

El Corazon De Sergio Ramos S2: La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos - Amazon Prime Video - Spanish

In the Name of God - Aha - Telugu

Jagame Thandhiram - Netflix - Tamil

Elite: Season 4 - Netflix - Spanish

A Family - Netflix - Japanese

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final - Netflix - Japanese

Fatherhood - Netflix - English

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals - Netflix - English

Official Secrets - BookMyShow Stream - English

Luca - Disney Plus Hotstar - English

Physical - Apple TV Plus - English

So Not Worth It - Netflix - Korean

Scumbag - BookMyShow Stream - English

True Adventures of the Wolfboy - BookMyShow Stream - English

The Rational Life - Netflix - Korean

Sherni: Amazon Prime Video

Vidya Balan acted as a forest officer in the movie and Brijendra Kala, Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi played prominent roles.

Jagame Thandhiram:

Actor Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is all set to premiere on Netflix from June 18