Kurup OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Dulquer Salmaan's latest release Kurup had its first theatrical release across the globe. Thankfully, the efforts put in by Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman and the team have been paid off. Yes, the film has got rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

The film is doing steady business in the domestic as well as international markets. Some of the movie buffs are waiting for Kurup's digital release. Kurup digital rights are said to have been acquired by Netflix.

The makers are said to have got a fancy OTT deal and the makers are said to have rejected it, as they know their content would reap some profits at the box office. As expected Duqluer Salman's Kurup is fetching big bucks at the box office.

If you are waiting to know Kurup OTT release date, then, we have some disappointing. Dulquer Salman's Kurup is expected to be available on Netflix by end of this month or the first week of December.

So far, there's no official announcement about Kurup OTT release date yet. The film's expected digital release date is said to be the last week of November. We shall keep you posted on the official OTT release date of Kurup as soon we hear from our sources or makers.

Kurup is jointly produced by Wayfarer Films of Dulquer Salman along with M-Star Entertainments. Apart from Dulquer Salman, the cast includes Indrajit Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Bharath Srinivasan in key roles.

